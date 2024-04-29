SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.87

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $871.08 million and $73.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,515.60 or 0.99992781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88047865 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $68,894,326.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.