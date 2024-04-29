SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
