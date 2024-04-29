SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.