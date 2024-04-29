Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUV opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

