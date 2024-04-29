SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. 12,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,263. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.