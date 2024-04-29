SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,381,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 55,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

MDY stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.96. 134,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,125. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.69 and its 200 day moving average is $499.87. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.