Square Token (SQUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96,931.06

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $96,931.06 and approximately $1.37 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Square Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04686513 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

