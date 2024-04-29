STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

