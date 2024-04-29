Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 132,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

