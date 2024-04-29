Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.