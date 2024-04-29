Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TSLA opened at $168.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.70.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

