Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys Shares of 2,485 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.