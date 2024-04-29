Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $342,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $121.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

