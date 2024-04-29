Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $578,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 127,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $173.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.