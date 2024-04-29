Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Bank OZK grew its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $561.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.