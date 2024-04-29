Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 103.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.25 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

