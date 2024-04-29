Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 121,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

