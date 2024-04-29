Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE MIY opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.