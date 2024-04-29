Substratum Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,423.36 or 0.99967701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00104485 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023973 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

