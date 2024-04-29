SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 713.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 111,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.90. 37,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

