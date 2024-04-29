SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in ODP by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Trading Up 0.9 %

ODP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. 28,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

