SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $13,354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $403,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.34. 38,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,683. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

