SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 215,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,647. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

