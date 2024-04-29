SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HNI comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 102,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

