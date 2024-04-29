SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.28. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.