SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 3.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

