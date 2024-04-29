SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Crane by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.60. 83,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,506. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

