SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 178,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $566,228.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,618.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

