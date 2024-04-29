SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,278,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.