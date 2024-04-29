SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after buying an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.04. 41,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,112. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

