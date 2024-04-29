Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $35.24

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.24, but opened at $37.25. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 135,297 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791,336 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

