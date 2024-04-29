Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans $0.04 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
NYSE:VIV opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
