Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.91 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $714,428.72 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 111,451,397.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 157,855,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,497,936 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.