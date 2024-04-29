Terran Coin (TRR) Trading Down 35.3% This Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $278,705.47 and approximately $32,840.79 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

