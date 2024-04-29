TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in April

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRRVF remained flat at $52.00 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

