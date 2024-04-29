TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in April

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
Shares of TRRVF remained flat at $52.00 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
