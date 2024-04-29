The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

AES has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

