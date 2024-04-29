The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
AES has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
AES Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
