The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 683,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Andersons has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

