The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.