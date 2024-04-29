The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 123,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.73 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.