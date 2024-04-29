The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIGF remained flat at $24.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

