TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of TopBuild worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $407.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $452.87.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

