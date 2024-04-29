Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $306.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

