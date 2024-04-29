Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

