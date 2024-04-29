Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.38 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

