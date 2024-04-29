Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $95.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.