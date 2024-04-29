Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

