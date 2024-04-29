Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 923 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $273.90 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

