TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. TransMedics Group's revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.2 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

