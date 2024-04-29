Truist Financial Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

MHK traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,691,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

