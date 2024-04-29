U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 21.7 %

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

