UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

